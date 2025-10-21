Premier Smith offers lifeline to Ontario auto sector amid trade tension

Premier Danielle Smith has offered Alberta's assistance for Ontario's beleaguered auto sector amid trade turmoil with the United States. Not only is Ontario targeted by auto sector tariffs, steel and aluminum tariffs also hit the province's economy.

“That's part of the reason I signed an MOU with Ontario, that we would prioritize buying our fleet vehicles from the list of cars that are finished in Canada, mostly in Ontario, and I would encourage others to do the same,” Premier Smith said.

“That's our commitment, and, I think, the kind of cooperation more and more premiers are going to have to do” in the face of tariffs, she said.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and David Menzies reacted to the premier's efforts to support a key sector in Ontario — while the federal government's actions, like Canadian tariffs on Chinese EVs that led to counter-tariffs on canola, cause widespread pain in the Prairies.

When it comes to a demand for Chinese-made EVs, “the market's not there, that's the first thing, said David. Bets on so-called green industries have proven to be “monumentally bad,” he added, costing “tens of billions of dollars of our money.”

Comparing what the Liberals — first under Trudeau and now Carney — along with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, were willing to sacrifice, Sheila said more than 40,000 farms were being sacrificed.

“It's a $44 billion industry; there's 12 million acres of canola in Saskatchewan alone,” she explained. “That's 12 million acres being sacrificed on the altar of these stupid electric vehicles that nobody wants.”

When it comes to EVs, whether Canadian made or otherwise, “nobody's buying them,” said David.