Premier Smith: Trudeau upended 40 years of established immigration policy

On Wednesday's live stream, Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, Eva Chipiuk, and Cory Morgan reacted to Premier Smith calling out Justin Trudeau for 'upending' Canada's immigration system.

Smith slammed Trudeau while speaking to reporters on Friday following her announcement last week that Alberta will be holding a provincial referendum on immigration on October 19, 2026.

"He increased and basically took all of the limits off of all of the temporary program streams: international students, temporary foreign workers, especially low-skill, as well as asylum seekers," she said.

"As a result, we ended up with an imbalance. Our historic system gave points based on an individual's ability to integrate seamlessly into the economy. They had to have certain job skills, they had to have facility in one of the two official languages, and that was the priority," Smith continued.

"And what we see instead, is our repeated calls to return to that priority have been ignored," she added.

Lawyer Eva Chipiuk condemned the Liberals as well for focusing primarily on immigrants and largely forgetting about seniors and children in Canada.

"What about our seniors? What about people that worked their whole life, worked hard, and their pensions are getting lower and nobody seems to care about them," she said.

"Like what kind of a society is that, 'ok let's focus on immigrants' and completely forget about children, completely forget about seniors that after working so hard they get no benefits or terrible benefits. Perhaps we should focus on those people and help them out so they're not just surviving, but they're also thriving a little bit more," Chipiuk continued.

Premier Smith continued to argue that Trudeau's immigration policies have strained Alberta's social services, calling for greater provincial autonomy in immigration control.