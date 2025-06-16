President Trump rips Trudeau, Obama, says booting Russia from G8 was a ‘mistake’

Speaking to reporters alongside Prime Minister Carney on Monday in Kananaskis, Alberta, President Trump criticized Justin Trudeau and Barack Obama, asserting it was a “mistake” to kick Russia out of what was previously known as the G8.

Despite the president’s comments, it can be noted that Russia was expelled from the G8 in March of 2014, prior to Trudeau becoming prime minister.

Carney and Trump answered questions prior to convening with other G7 leaders at this year’s summit at the remote Alberta resort town approximately 75 kilometres outside of Calgary. When asked about the possibility of China joining the G7, the U.S president condemned previous G7 leaders for alienating influential global figures like President Putin of Russia.

“He was thrown out by Trudeau, who convinced one or two people, along with Obama. He was thrown out, and he’s not a happy person about it I can tell you that,” the president said about Putin's unceremonious exit from the group.

President Trump says "Israel is doing very well right now", when asked about American intelligence support for the nation.



The president adds that Putin was insulted by Obama and Trudeau throwing him out of the G8, noting dialogue is crucial for diplomacy. pic.twitter.com/N2Ii5F0rqn — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) June 16, 2025

Trump went on: “I would say that that was a mistake, because I think you wouldn’t have a war right now if you had Russia in, and you wouldn’t have a war right now if Trump were president four years ago. But it didn’t work out that way. But it used to be the G8 and now it’s, I guess, what’s that? Nine years ago, eight years ago, it switched over.”

Even though the U.S. president asserted that it was unwise to kick Russia out of the G8 in 2014, he acknowledged he doesn't think they should be re-invited right now because “too much water has gone over the dam” over the past few years.

Trump went on to say that Putin's removal from the G8 has created serious communication concerns as global conflicts increase. “Putin speaks to me. He doesn’t speak to anybody else. He doesn’t want to talk because he was very insulted when he got thrown out of the G8 as I would be, as you would be, as anybody would be. He’s very insulted,” Trump said.

Along with Carney and Trump, the other G7 leaders attending the 2025 summit in Kananaskis are Prime Minister Keir Starmer (United Kingdom), President Emmanuel Macron (France), Chancellor Friedrich Merz (Germany), Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (Italy), and Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba (Japan), along with European Union representatives António Costa and Ursula von der Leyen.

The leaders are set to discuss international security, global economic stability, trade tensions, artificial intelligence, and more.