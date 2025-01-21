President Trump set to leave 'woke' culture in the dust as 'Golden Age' begins

While speaking at his inauguration Monday, President Trump made clear that America will be ditching its controversial diversity, equity, and inclusion policies.

  January 21, 2025   |   News Analysis

On Monday's livestream, David Menzies and Tamara Ugolini discussed President Donald Trump's pledge to end diversity, equity, and inclusion policies in the federal government.

In a message delivered at his inauguration, Trump also declared that the official policy of America moving forward will be that there are only two genders, male and female.

Trump's vision for America, touted as the new 'Golden Age,' is a sharp contrast from the previous administration's emphasis on social justice policies.

The president also announced that his administration will focus on uniting Americans of every race, colour, and creed, and slammed the Biden administration for its poor handling of the southern border.

Tamara applauded the president for "the end of DEI, diversity, equity, and inclusion, [and] the end of this 'children are born in the wrong body' nonsense."

"He said very succinctly, 'there are only two genders, male and female,'" added Tamara.

David also commented on how far left some parts of society have shifted under the Biden administration for it to be newsworthy that the president declared there are only two genders.

"To me, that is an incredible indictment of how far the outrageous progressive liberalism has gone," he said. "I can imagine the ringleaders of the radicalized rainbow mafia are having a meltdown already and planning demonstrations and protests and sit-ins and what have you."

Following a flurry of activity on Monday, President Trump was able to sign 26 executive orders during his first day in office.

