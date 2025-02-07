President Trump signs executive order banning biological males from women's sports

“With this executive order, the war on women’s sports is over,” said Trump at a signing ceremony in the White House while surrounded by young female athletes.

On Thursday's live stream, Rebel News Chief Reporter Sheila Gunn Reid and journalist Lise Merle discussed President Trump's recent executive order barring biological males from competing in women's sports.

The order, titled Keeping Men Out of Women’s Sports, gives federal agencies a wide range of powers to ensure groups that receive federal funding abide by the Trump administration's declaration that only male and female genders will be officially recognized.

"Therefore, it is the policy of the United States to rescind all funds from educational programs that deprive women and girls of fair athletic opportunities, which results in the endangerment, humiliation, and silencing of women and girls and deprives them of privacy," the order reads in part. 

The order goes on: "It shall also be the policy of the United States to oppose male competitive participation in women’s sports more broadly, as a matter of safety, fairness, dignity, and truth."

Commenting from the White House on Wednesday, President Trump said that his administration "will not stand by and watch men beat and batter female athletes, we’re just not going to let it happen.” 

Lise shared her thoughts on the momentous day for women's sports in the U.S. and mentioned that this order is also needed in Canada.

"What an excellent day for female athletes in America who have been denigrated, who've been attacked, who've been humiliated publicly by a press that is funded by their federal government to humiliate them in public. What an amazing day," she said.

Lise went on: "I have tears in my eyes...because I so look forward to the day this happens in Canada for our athletes too. And make no mistake, this exact thing needs to happen in Canada."

Currently in Canada, only Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has introduced a bill that seeks to ban biological males from competing in women's sports.

