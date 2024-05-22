Pride flag burned at northern Ontario high school

X / CAIS_CASS and Ontario Provincial Police

The Ontario Provincial Police were notified of a pride flag being burnt at Central Algoma Secondary School in Desbarats, Ontario, on May 9.

Desbarats is located approximately 55 kilometres east of Sault Ste. Marie.

“The OPP retrieved video footage from the school and an individual could be seen lowering the school's Pride flag, ripping it off the pole, set it on fire and immediately runs away,” a news release from police said on Wednesday.

“The person appears to be male, wearing a dark hoodie and may have used an accelerant to set the flag on fire.”

Police said the incident occurred around two in the morning.

Less than two weeks later, two notes were turned into school staff with "hateful messaging towards the LGBTQ2S+ community," reports CTV News.

OPP said the investigation is ongoing.

The police are urging anyone with information about these "hate crimes" or who knows someone in the area with extreme views about the LGBTQ2S+ community to reach out to the OPP or their nearest police authority. Those who prefer to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers.