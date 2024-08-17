Pro-Hamas mob calls for Jihad in front of Parliament

E-transfer (Canada):

Pro-Hamas activists gathered in front Parliament last Saturday, calling for Jihad while stomping profusely on an Israeli flag. No reports have emerged from the state and corporate media receiving taxpayer handouts.

Recent events in Canada have raised serious concerns about anti-Israel activism and law enforcement inaction. Anti-Israel activists and supporters of Hamas gathered outside Parliament August 10 to make inflammatory gestures consistent with the movement.

They repeatedly called for Jihad, a term popularized to show support for Islamist terror and a religious "holy war." This followed the stomping of Israeli flags, coupled with depraved imagery and slogans tied to violent extremism.

https://twitter.com/ThevoiceAlexa/status/1822713583311958479

Although the Criminal Code of Canada explicitly criminalizes support for terrorist organizations, with serious penalties for those complicit. Despite these clear legal boundaries, there the lack of enforcement is troubling. Beyond the glorification of terrorism, anti-Israel protestors and supporters of Hamas continue to make antisemitic remarks.

In contrast, there was swift action taken against those engaged in other forms of protest, such as a 16-year-old who removed a pride flag from his school, leading to a criminal investigation and school transfer.

In addition, recent disruptions, like the blocking of the Montreal Pride Parade, also went unaddressed by the media and authorities for the most part.

This disparity highlights a troubling double standard and suggests two-tier policing may be in play.