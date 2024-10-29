Pro-Hamas protester strikes reporter's microphone, Toronto police stand by idly

The intersection of Bathurst and Sheppard in Toronto was the scene of dueling protests over the weekend as pro-Israel demonstrators and pro-Hamas protesters took to the streets.

Despite the area having a significant Jewish population, anti-Israel protesters have routinely come to the neighbourhood to counter-demonstrate and chant for genocide.

While attempting to question one of the anti-Israel protesters, Rebel News reporter David Menzies had his microphone damaged as the man physically struck Menzies' property.

Toronto police refused to intervene and actually ended up demanding that Menzies leave the area, citing the discomfort of the pro-Hamas protesters.

"This pro-Hamas guy began interacting with me and I think at least three times he struck my microphone," said Menzies.

"One one occasion the mic flash, that's the piece of plastic with the Rebel News logo, was literally knocked off it and then was subsequently stolen by another hobo for Hamas," he said.

Menzies explained that police disregarded the actions of the pro-Hamas protester and took aim at him instead. "This was in full view of the police, and it was Efron and I who were told to leave because, and this is the whopper folks, they, meaning the Hitler youth movement, don't want you here, meaning on a public sidewalk in 2024 Toronto, Canada."

Speaking about the incident, Sheila Gunn Reid said, "Look how emboldened these hobos for Hamas are. They can push past the cop to get to you, they're that aggressive."

"They're reaching in between you and the cop to get to you, and not a damn thing happens to these people," she said.

Menzies was previously arrested while attempting to question anti-Israel protesters at a demonstration in downtown Toronto.