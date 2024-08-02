Pro-Hamas protesters rally in Times Square following death of Hamas leader
The demonstration sparked controversy amid ongoing Middle East tensions.
A group of pro-Hamas protesters gathered in New York City's Times Square on Wednesday, staging a demonstration that drew attention and criticism. The rally came in the wake of the reported death of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Tuesday, in what appears to have been an assassination.
Participants in the demonstration waved Hamas flags and chanted slogans such as "From New York to Gaza, globalize the intifada" and "There is no God besides Allah." Some protesters carried signs with controversial messages, including one displaying the acronym "ACAB," commonly understood to mean "all cops are bastards," the Daily Wire reports.
The New York Post reported that one demonstrator was seen wearing a hat with a yellow headband, which the newspaper identified as representing Hezbollah, another organization designated as a terrorist group by several countries.
The demonstration has reignited discussions about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and its global reverberations. Critics of the protest have expressed concern over the promotion of violence and support for organizations classified as terrorist groups by many Western nations.
Haniyeh, who led Hamas' Politburo since 2017, had recently spoken at a conference in Doha, Qatar, where he made statements supporting the October 7 attacks on Israel. His leadership of Hamas was marked by continued advocacy for armed resistance against Israel, a stance he maintained throughout his tenure.
The protesters' call to "globalize the intifada" has raised alarms among some observers, who point to the violence of previous intifadas. The Second Intifada, which lasted from 2000 to 2005, resulted in numerous civilian casualties on both sides of the conflict.
