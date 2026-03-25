Pro Islamic Regime Supporters Clash with Freedom-Loving Iranians in Montreal

This past weekend two opposing groups clashed. One group: real Iranians demanding freedom, marching for the victims of the Iranian regime and celebrating Nowruz, the Persian New Year.

Rebel News videographer Guillaume Roy observed the stark contrast. Pro-regime groups denounce U.S. and Israeli strikes, while anti-regime protesters call for action against the Mullahs’ brutal dictatorship, which has persecuted civilians for decades.

“We can speak freely here. We have police and government support.’’

The Persian diaspora march, by contrast, was a vibrant, positive demonstration in support of Iranian freedom. This marked the 11th major march in Montreal since early 2026, commemorating the over 30,000 civilians killed during demonstrations in Iran last January. The event coincided with the Persian New Year, Nowruz, celebrated with Haft-Seen tables symbolizing health, prosperity, and hope.

Un passant déchiré un tract qu’on lui avait remis en passant près de la manifestation pro-régime iranien.



Samedi le 21 mars pic.twitter.com/6htfJArocg — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) March 24, 2026

The day also highlighted the impact of internet blackouts in Iran, which prevent families from communicating and organizing safely. Participants expressed deep concern for relatives in Iran, noting that diaspora celebrations of Nowruz were subdued due to the ongoing unrest.

“Iranians love to dance and sing. But this year, we couldn’t celebrate. My father is in Iran, and I haven’t heard from him in days. It’s a constant worry,” said another marcher.

The pro-regime protest featured a union and Islamist-leftist crowd waving Islamic Republic of Iran flags and Palestinian flags. Among the participants were two controversial Quebec MPs: Alexandre Boulerice, an NDP MP now flirting with Quebec Solidaire, and Haroun Bouazzi, known for inflammatory remarks about systemic racism. A Quebec Solidaire flag was also visible, despite the party having publicly distanced itself from these activities.

In sum, the weekend illustrated the deep divisions within Montreal’s Iranian community: pro-regime leftists and Islamists on one side, and freedom-loving Iranians advocating for human rights on the other. Rebel News continues to cover these events, highlighting the perspectives of those risking everything for freedom back home.

Le titre « YMCA » des Village People est maintenant une tradition dans les marches des diasporas iraniennes anti-régime. pic.twitter.com/dpEvw4kMcd — Guillaume Roy (@guillaum3roy) March 24, 2026

For those wishing to support Iranian freedom and the diaspora, visit CanadianForFreeIran.com and consider signing the petition.