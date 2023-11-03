Professor Didier Raoult: Exposing influence on medical journals and new vaccines (Part 2)

Didier Raoult is a renowned infectious disease specialist and microbiologist who received the Inserm Grand Prize in 2010 in recognition of his remarkable career.

However, when the pandemic emerged, Mr. Raoult, who was leading the IHU Méditerranée Infection in Marseille at the time, aimed to address the new virus. He subsequently faced criticism and was depicted as a charlatan during the health crisis for asserting the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine as a therapeutic treatment for COVID-19.

Subsequently, mainstream media attempted to disseminate misinformation and heavily criticized him. During the interview, Professor Didier Raoult explained how medical journals are now influenced by entities like Big Pharma.

He stated:

We started with newspapers from the 19th and early 20th centuries, which were academic journals. These were academies and universities that produced journals managed by mostly volunteer individuals. It didn't generate much money, and the analysis, although biased like all analyses, was not biased by money but by people's opinions. People argued and disagreed, as they are humans, and that's normal.

He went on to discuss the conflicts of interest within medical journals and cited the chief editors of well-known journals who have spoken out about this issue, saying, "There, it's just a matter of whether you want to know or not. If you want to know, you can look at the last four editors of the New England Journal of Medicine."

Of the last four editors-in-chief of The New England Journal of Medicine, three of them have written books saying, 'What we are doing has nothing to do with science anymore. We are completely bought, we are completely corrupt.' 'We are completely bought, we are completely rotten.' The three former editors-in-chief of The New England Journal of Medicine. And the editor-in-chief of The Lancet made a statement that echoed the same sentiment, saying the exact same thing. These journals operate solely on funding from the pharmaceutical industry, period."

Of the last four editors-in-chief of The New England Journal of Medicine, three of them have written books saying, "What we are doing has nothing to do with science anymore. We are completely bought, we are completely corrupt. We are completely bought, we are completely rotten."

The three former editors-in-chief of The New England Journal of Medicine. And the editor-in-chief of The Lancet made a statement that echoed the same sentiment, saying the exact same thing. These journals operate solely on funding from the pharmaceutical industry, period.

This is the second part of the interview conducted with Professor Didier Raoult on October 6.

Part one can be viewed here:

Don't forget that if you want to combat censorship, be sure to sign our petition at StopTheCensorship.ca.