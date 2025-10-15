Progressive Conservatives win shocking upset in N.L. election

For the first time in more than a decade, a Liberal will not be at the helm of Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial legislature. The Progressive Conservatives, led by Tony Wakeham, achieved a stunning upset on Tuesday night, defeating Liberal incumbent John Hogan.

Ahead of election night, opinion polls showed Hogan's Liberals were the likely favourites, with another majority predicted — though with modest gains for Wakeham's PCs.

But voters upended those expectations and instead handed the Tories a slim majority of their own. Of the 40 seats in the Newfoundland and Labrador legislature, Wakeham and the PCs captured 21; Hogan's Liberals slipped to 15.

The New Democrats doubled their single seat up to two, while two independent MLAs retained their seats.

Wakeham attributed the win to his focus on health care, crime and financial issues, the Canadian Press reported. \

Another issue through the campaign was Hogan's backing for a multibillion-dollar energy deal with Quebec, though the premier-elect suggested this was not something that resonated with voters during door-to-door campaigning.

Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre took to social media to congratulate the new premier.

“Big news from The Rock! Congratulations to Premier-designate Tony Wakeham and the newly-elected Progressive Conservative government,” he wrote. “Can’t wait to work with you to boost take-home pay, cut inflation and taxes, unlock oil output, protect firearms owners, and lock-up criminals for a safe, affordable life for everyone.”

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston said he was looking “forward to working together to create opportunities for Atlantic Canadians across our region,” a sentiment that was echoed by Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who said she was also looking “forward to working together to strengthen our provinces and build a stronger nation.”

Wakeham, a longtime basketball coach, told supporters that his years in the sport taught him “no score is less important than the score at half time,” referring to poll predictions.

“Well, it was only a couple of months ago a whole lot of people were looking at the half-time score, thinking this election was over” he said. “Pollsters and pundits were saying it was going to be another Liberal majority, but we knew — all of us — knew that the game was not over.”

Newfoundland and Labrador was “ready for change,” Wakeham said.

Watch his full victory speech below:

WATCH: Tony Wakeham's full victory speech as Newfoundland & Labrador's newly elected PC Premier. This marks the end of a 10 year Liberal reign in the province. pic.twitter.com/daLAziMlfb — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) October 15, 2025