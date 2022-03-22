Project Veritas reveals feds misled the court while investigating Ashley Biden's missing diary

Creative Commons

Project Veritas on Tuesday revealed that federal prosecutors misled the court and sought unwarranted gag orders during a federal investigation into the missing diary of President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley.

The feds previously conducted predawn raids on Project Veritas employees including its founder James O’Keefe at their homes. The warrants executed against O’Keefe and two other Project Veritas employees enabled the agents to confiscate phones and computers for evidence of trafficking in interstate property.

According to Microsoft Corporation legal documents obtained by the organization, a U.S. District Court judge rejected the Justice Department’s argument to ignore Project Veritas’ “journalistic privileges,” which would have enabled the organization and its employees the right to withhold the details of confidential sources from authorities.

Other news outlets, including the New York Times and the Washington Post routinely protect the identities of their sources, including senior officials high up in the government and military.

The legal documents procured by Project Veritas purport to show that the Justice Department went behind the judge's back to obtain an extension on two non-disclosure orders from a magistrate judge to hide the fact that they already had unsupervised and unfettered access to the confidential emails and contacts of eight Project Veritas journalists.

U.S. District Court Judge Analisa Torres “had ruled that prosecutors must operate under the supervision of a Special Master to ensure first amendment protections are upheld for Project Veritas journalists and their source material,” the organization informed Rebel News.

“The documents uncover a 16-month clandestine campaign against journalists in which the DOJ obtained seven secret orders, warrants and subpoenas from six magistrates within the Southern District of New York,” Project Veritas stated.

“Microsoft filed a Request to Vacate Order Restraining Speech, stating, ‘Microsoft should be free to notify its customer that the government has seized the customer’s information from Microsoft so the customer can, among other things, assert the same rights it has asserted in this court with respect to the fruits of the November raids. Microsoft now appeals and asks the Court to either vacate the secrecy orders or, at a minimum, modify them to permit Microsoft to disclose the seizures to a trustworthy individual at Project Veritas. Microsoft bases its request for relief on the First Amendment, which protects its right to speak about issues of public concern and to inform its customers of matters involving their data privacy,’” the lawsuit added.

Rebel News has reviewed the documents in question, which appear to be legitimate. Other news sources, including Law & Crime, validated the authenticity of the documents, which were also published in a 45-page court filing on Tuesday.

HUGE From Project Veritas



Latest video reveals DOJ spied on Journalists with sealed search warrants and non disclosure orders



Legal docs reveal how DOJ concealed possession of privileged communications from a federal judge#bidendiary pic.twitter.com/C9qCimSvJy — Tim Pool (@Timcast) March 22, 2022

Representing James O’Keefe, attorney Harmeet Dhillon explained the ongoing case late last year.

WATCH:

Joined @TuckerCarlson on @FoxNews tonight re FBI raid of James O’Keefe’s home, to which @nytimes was tipped off. Now they’re publishing privileged docs, while the DOJ was ordered to stop extracting data from his phone until further review. #ProjectVeritas pic.twitter.com/WA1pjxoNwK — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) November 12, 2021