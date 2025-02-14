Protect female athletes: Demand justice for Coach Taylor and the CBC Bearcats

Women’s sports continue to be under attack in Canada, and the unjust suspension of Columbia Bible College (CBC) women’s basketball team head coach, Taylor Claggett, is another glaring example.

The Pacific Western Athletic Association (PacWest), which governs college sports in British Columbia, quietly suspended the CBC Bearcats' head coach after she raised concerns about safety and fairness to one of their representatives.

Her concern? Her female athletes have to play against Vancouver Island University’s six-foot-two biological male athlete, who identifies as a woman.

Harriette Mackenzie, the VIU Mariners' star trans athlete who was previously coined the "record breaker,” claims to be a victim of hate and transphobia, a claim the CBC and Claggett denies. The Mariners even went so far as to abruptly cancel two crucial games against CBC, their strongest competitors, thus securing their first-place lead this season with Mackenzie as their top player.

Despite PacWest failing to issue forfeiture penalties, as is customary for missed games, the association was quick to threaten the entire CBC Bearcats team with suspension after they peacefully wore shorts during warm-ups that said “Stand Up” and “Play for Taylor.”

Instead of protecting female athletes, PacWest—which operates under the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA)—has unfairly disadvantaged the CBC team by stripping them of their head coach during a critical time in their basketball careers.

That’s why we are asking you to take a stand on their behalf today.

Join the movement to protect female athletes in Canada by sending our prewritten email demanding Coach Taylor’s unjust suspension be lifted immediately!

Your email will be sent directly to:

- PacWest Leadership (Pacific Western Athletic Association)

- CCAA Leadership (Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association)

- British Columbia’s Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport, MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert

- British Columbia’s Shadow Minister for Parental Rights and Sports, MLA Mandeep Dhaliwal

- Canada’s Minister of Sport, MP Terry Duguid

- Federal Shadow Minister for Sport, MP Shelby Kramp-Neuman