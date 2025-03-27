Protesters demand action against child abuse in powerful London demonstration

On Saturday, a passionate crowd gathered in London to protest against child abuse in all its forms, demanding justice for survivors and urgent action from the government.

Survivors bravely took to the stage, sharing their harrowing stories and calling for accountability. Anger rippled through the crowd as many accused the government of ignoring these issues for decades, covering up thousands of cases across the UK.

Concerns over rising knife crime also took centre stage, with protesters demanding more protection for vulnerable children. “The governments have known for decades — will it ever change?” said one demonstrator.

I questioned UKIP Leader Nick Tenconi, who was standing in solidarity with the protesters. “Solidarity to the children of the U.K,” he said.

Following the speeches, the protesters marched to four government agencies, delivering a letter that called for immediate reforms and a renewed focus on safeguarding children.

The peaceful demonstration was briefly disrupted when a small group arrived waving a Palestinian flag, attempting to stir tension.

The message from the crowd was clear: enough is enough. Protesters vowed to keep fighting until meaningful change is made and justice is delivered to those who have suffered.