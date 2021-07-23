Protesters mark one year of “temporary” Quebec mask mandate

Crowdfund Investigative Journalism! Rebel journalists are often flying or driving across the country investigating important stories. Help us recoup the incidental costs of our investigative journalism like 3 star hotels and economy airfare. 64 Donors

Goal: 350 Donors Donate

July 18 marked one year to the day of Quebec’s mask mandate, a so-called temporary measure put into place by the Legault government which appears to have become the ‘new normal.’

With a provincial vaccine passport looking increasingly likely, people gathered in front of the Parliament Building in Quebec City to demand the end of the mask mandate, as well as voice their dissatisfaction with the province’s handling of the pandemic.

Mainstream media outlets like TVA attempted to cover the protest, but protesters were quick to approach with signs and slogans about media corruption. A year ago, the protesters might not have dared to do so, but today nothing is stopping them.