Protesters rally in opposition of restrictions on religious services

  • By Rebel News
  • May 04, 2021

On May 1, protesters gathered outside the Alberta legislature in Edmonton to express their opposition to restrictions on religious services that have been imposed by the provincial government.

Congregants from GraceLife Church also came out to support the Open Your Churches rally, on the heels of their pastor, James Coates, spending 35 days in jail for refusing to comply with restrictions on religious services. 

Pastor Coates is currently on trial — make sure to follow Rebel News for regular updates straight from the courtroom. 

In this report, I speak to protesters who tell me about why church attendance and the community it provides is so important to them.

We also discussed what they thought of churches that are remaining closed, and why they think Premier Jason Kenney has continued to maintain these heavy-handed restrictions on religious freedom.

