Protesters, weather rain on United Conservative Party's exclusive fundraiser

Shame on Shandro Tyler Shandro and his buddies need to be held accountable for locking up Pastors. So we rented a jumbotron truck to spread the message.

Goal: $20,000.00 Donate

With pastors barely released from jail and numerous guilty charges delivered, Alberta’s United Conservative Party (UCP) was eagerly anticipating a return to normal, urging folks to join Premier Jason Kenney and Health Minister Tyler Shandro at Rocky Mountain Show Jumping for an exclusive $250 per ticket event.

I am not sure who scheduled this event for the UCP, but the optics of an exclusive, high-priced horse jumping fundraiser held only one day after Pastor Tim Stephens was released from jail are horrible. In fact, the optics are hauntingly reminiscent of the entitlement that got former Premier Alison Redford and company ejected from the legislature in the first place. It is this exact entitlement which resulted in the Sky Palace scandals, yes, plural.

Chris Scott, who, along with the Pawlowski brothers, was recently found guilty on two charges of contempt of court as a result of his opposition to COVID restrictions, purchased a ticket to attend the event. However, he says he received a suspicious call from someone reportedly representing the UCP indicating that he was not welcome and would receive a refund.

We learned that a protest was scheduled to take place outside the event. Unfortunately, a dangerous hailstorm beset southern Calgary just as the event was set to begin. We were forced to take shelter during the worst of the storm, but when the hail turned to heavy rainfall a group of about 20 protesters braved the rain and made their displeasure with Kenney and the other guests abundantly clear while they made their way to the property.

With significant RCMP and security present, and persistent lightning strikes accompanying the ceaseless downpour, the protest lasted only about thirty minutes.

