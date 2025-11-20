Provinces, territories reach deal to remove red tape, restrictions across Canada
Canada's provinces and territories have agreed to a deal that will remove trade barriers on tens of thousands of products, though an agreement on food and alcohol has not yet been finalized.
Canada has reached a historic nationwide deal to eliminate most interprovincial trade barriers for goods, allowing companies to sell the same product from coast to coast to coast without having to meet dozens of different provincial or territorial rules.
The Canadian Mutual Recognition Agreement was formally signed by federal, provincial, and territorial trade ministers in Yellowknife on Wednesday. The deal was signed by B.C.'s jobs and economic minister, Ravi Kahlon, after the western province chaired the national initiative.
Following Wednesday's agreement, it was publicly announced Thursday in Victoria.
“This is the largest red tape reduction in Canada's history, and it's just the beginning,” Kahlon said, as reported by The Canadian Press.
Beginning in December, products ranging from construction materials and electronics to sporting goods and clothing will automatically be recognized across all Canadian jurisdictions.
However, some products remain unaccounted for, including food, tobacco, plants and animals. A further agreement on those items may come at a later date.
The agreement should bring greater selection and lower prices, along with consistent safety standards, to consumers, governments assert. Businesses are anticipated to benefit from lower compliance costs and less paperwork, in addition to potential market expansion throughout the country.
A study from Queen's University published in March found interprovincial trade barriers could be costing the Canadian economy around $161 billion annually.
“This is a landmark achievement that will finally start breaking down costly internal trade barriers that have held back small business and Canada’s economy for far too long,” read a statement from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.
The CFIB also said it was looking forward to seeing further action taken on food and alcohol.
