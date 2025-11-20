Provinces, territories reach deal to remove red tape, restrictions across Canada

Canada has reached a historic nationwide deal to eliminate most interprovincial trade barriers for goods, allowing companies to sell the same product from coast to coast to coast without having to meet dozens of different provincial or territorial rules.

The Canadian Mutual Recognition Agreement was formally signed by federal, provincial, and territorial trade ministers in Yellowknife on Wednesday. The deal was signed by B.C.'s jobs and economic minister, Ravi Kahlon, after the western province chaired the national initiative.

Following Wednesday's agreement, it was publicly announced Thursday in Victoria.