The Northern Ireland Executive, the governing body responsible for health policy, has joined the United Kingdom in banning the supply and sale of puberty blockers for the treatment of gender-confused minors indefinitely.

The decision follows the Conservative government’s temporary emergency ban in May, which restricted the flow of such drugs to minors from private and European prescribers.

The landmark Cass Review of gender medicine fuels international calls to ban puberty blockers for children. 👇🏾https://t.co/0Xpm3RpfiX — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) April 12, 2024

On Tuesday, the five executive parties unanimously voted to officially halt the controversial practice of prescribing blockers to suppress the natural release of hormones in children who believe they were born in the wrong body.

“Today, we in the Executive agreed to permanently ban puberty blockers for under-18s. This is the right approach, informed by medical and scientific advice. The protection and safety of our young people must be paramount,” stated Stormont deputy leader Emma Little-Pengelly on X.

Today, we in the Executive agreed to permanently ban puberty blockers for under-18s. This is the right approach, informed by medical and scientific advice. The protection and safety of our young people must be paramount. @duponline https://t.co/v5nThq3WEr — Emma Little-Pengelly BL (@little_pengelly) December 10, 2024

The decision also extends Britain’s puberty blocker ban, aiming to prevent Northern Ireland from becoming a “back door” for youth from Britain seeking the drugs.

Green Party Councillor Anthony Flynn condemned the move, claiming it fails the LGBTQ+ community. He also criticized Sinn Féin and the Alliance Party, arguing the parties “have given much lip service to LGBTQ+ equality but have yet to use their 26 years in government to improve our lives in any meaningful way.”

Despite some pushback, Northern Ireland joins a growing list of regions, including Alberta, that have moved to restrict the use of hormone suppressors for minors.

BAM🏆!



With @ABDanielleSmith’s leadership Alberta is now the safest place in Canada for children suffering from gender dysphoric beliefs.



Child mutilation / Top & bottom surgery is banned for 17yr & under



Medical transitioning for 15yr & under is bannedhttps://t.co/Jcnpt9jS5n pic.twitter.com/2VWMapJSoV — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) February 1, 2024

These decisions have been largely influenced by the Cass Review, an independent medical investigation commissioned by NHS England in 2020 and completed in 2024, along with the subsequent Cass Report.

Dr. Hilary Cass’ findings, which debunked the rationale behind puberty suppression for gender-dysphoric minors and highlighted significant health risks, were widely overlooked by legacy media.