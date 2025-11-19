Public pushback, protests on the rise after CFIA’s senseless ostrich slaughter

After the CFIA slaughtered over 300 healthy ostriches, Universal Ostrich Farms mourns the loss but is encouraged by positive news regarding their criminal charges and a growing movement exposing the agency's overreach.

Prior to the slaughter of their flock, farm co-owner Karen Espersen and her adult daughter, Katie Pasitney, were arrested for "obstructing officials" by feeding and caring for their birds.

The CFIA arrested Katie and Karen under the Health of Animals Act. However, the farmers, initially scheduled for a Thursday court appearance, have now learned the Crown "will not have potential charges approved at this time."

Farmers protests inspired by the CFIAs senseless ostrich slaughter are being planned in various provinces for this Saturday.



Farmers protests inspired by the CFIAs senseless ostrich slaughter are being planned in various provinces for this Saturday.

Though farmers celebrated, believing charges were dropped, Rebel News confirmed with a defence lawyer that the charges are "unlikely to be approved now." However, the B.C. Prosecution Service may issue a new process and approve charges later.

For now, the grieving farmers can breathe easier, and Canadians are taking action.

In today’s report, Drea Humphrey reports on businessman and freedom defender Shaun Rickard, who has filed criminal complaints against the CFIA and the RCMP.

Rickard alleges violations of Criminal Code Sections 445 (injuring/endangering animals and causing unnecessary suffering) and 446 (causing damage/injury to animals). He has also filed a complaint with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission regarding the RCMP's conduct during the operation.

Below is a copy of an additional complaint that I just filed with The Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP (CRCC) this morning after the RCMP's failure to confirm receipt of my initial formal criminal complaints, which I submitted to the RCMP HQ in Surrey BC via…

Meanwhile, Animal-law nonprofit Animal Justice has also filed a complaint, backing a culling industry whistleblower's claims. The organization contends the CFIA's ostrich extermination method was inhumane and demands a review, which must ironically be conducted by the very agency accused of the misconduct.

The CFIA recently defended using professional marksmen as "the most appropriate and humane option." Infectious disease veterinarian Scott Weese, finding the "gunfire thing certainly wasn’t appealing," urged the agency to explain the expert-advised alternatives that were rejected.

Experts like Weese question the CFIA's methods and transparency regarding the controversial Nov. 6 cull at Universal Ostrich Farms in southeastern B.C.

Inspired by the Edgewood tragedy, Canadians nationwide, including farmers and supporters, are organizing September 22nd convoy protests against government overreach in agriculture. Rebel News will be on the ground covering multiple demonstrations.