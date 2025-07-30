Public Safety Minister tries to justify signing letter for alleged terrorist

Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree’s claim he was merely helping a constituent when he wrote letters of support for a man accused of being part of a terror group is being contradicted by more evidence.

New details reported by Global News reveal that the alleged constituent does not live in Anandasangaree’s riding, raising more questions about why he backed the man accused of being part of the Tamil Tigers.

On Tuesday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle blasted Prime Minister Mark Carney for tapping someone as controversial as Anandasangaree to oversee Canadians' safety.

“It is in no MP's job description to write letters of support to terrorists,” Lise said, noting even the mainstream media has turned against the minister. Even England, “who takes everybody,” Lise added, rejected the man Anandasangaree supported “because he was so dangerous.”

Sheila was flabbergasted, saying she “can't even believe” that someone like Anandasangaree is “in charge of combatting terrorism” in Canada.

“I can't believe that of all the inept people in the cabinet,” she continued, the Liberals “found the most inept plus compromised” nominee for the job.”