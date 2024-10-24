Push for 'equity' over equality leading Canada down dark path

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, law professor Bruce Pardy discussed how the push for 'equity' across institutions in Canada is actually eroding the equality we should be striving for.

Party pointed out as an example that at Toronto Metropolitan University's (TMU) new law school, 75% of seats will be reserved for Indigenous, Black, and other "equity-deserving" groups including 2SLGBTQ+.

"What we are seeing now at TMU and other educational institutions, not to mention jobs and government programs of all kinds are now based upon equity instead of equality," said Pardy.

"And that means that your entitlement to apply for jobs, or to apply for seats, or to apply for programs, depends on upon your identity," he said.

"And some people, and let's just call a spade a spade, certainly straight white males would be first on the list, are not eligible for these things. This is a form of discrimination in the name of equality," Pardy explained.

Ezra Levant discussed that while Section 15 of the Charter gives everyone equality before the law, it "does not preclude any law, program or activity that has, as its object, the amelioration of conditions of disadvantaged individuals or groups including those that are disadvantaged because of race, national or ethnic origin, colour, religion, sex, age or mental or physical disability."

"That assumes that if you're a minority you're disadvantaged. And it assumes if you're White you have privilege," he said.

"And by the way, I don't even know what the word minority means anymore because in Toronto and Vancouver for example, Whites are the minority."