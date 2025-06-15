Push for net zero is 'meaningless': Friends of Science president Ron Davison

When it comes to pushing back against hysteria over climate change, few do it better than the Friends of Science.

The organization says the societal and policy focus on climate change and carbon dioxide is misguided, suggesting instead that climate fluctuations are driven more by natural phenomena — cycles and influences, ocean cycles, and naturally changing atmospheric oscillations.

And while humans do contribute to climate change, we adapt and innovate to these changing patterns, an approach Friends of Science advocates for in contrast to the government's push for low-carbon policies and taxes.

Rebel News caught up with Ron Davison, president of Friends of Science, at the Global Energy Show in Calgary, where we spoke to him about the issues surrounding this contentious topic.

The key questions regarding climate change are “what the magnitude of the change is and why the change is” happening, he says.

With focus heavily on CO2, Davison says his position is “that we should have more CO2 going out into the atmosphere, as long as it's just CO2 and water.” Other chemicals going along with it, that's a danger, he adds.

Even if accomplished, the push for net zero would achieve a miniscule 0.7 degrees reduction in temperature, Davison asserts.

“You can't measure it, it's meaningless,” he tells Rebel News. “Ultimately, we need the oil and gas industry — and coal too, it'd be great, we don't have it anymore. But if it's clean emissions, it benefits everyone.”

As activists continue to drum up alarm and attempt to shut down industries crucial to Canada's economy, Davison points to a book published by Friends of Science called Energy and Climate at a Glance.

“It takes a lot of the points on energy and climate and distills them down to a couple of sentences, but with the technical backup to a link with a 100, 200, 300-page report from reputable institutions.”

Prime Minister Mark Carney's government has thrown “a lot of nice words” around, Davison says, but he remains skeptical about any major changes from Carney's Liberal government compared to Justin Trudeau.

“We need energy. And that includes renewable, geothermal — whatever, where it makes economic sense,” he says. “We just should not be having this energy transition forced upon us when we can't afford us and it's not going to make any difference in the end to the temperature.”