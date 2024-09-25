WATCH: Pushing back against WARPED gender ideology in schools

Don't miss a thing! Follow Rebel News reporter Avi Yemini on all social media platforms, as he brings you the other side of the story. FOLLOW AVI

An upcoming event in Melbourne will address the rising concerns about gender ideology and inappropriate material being taught to children.

Event organiser Courtney Schneider, Officer for Children and Families at the Australian Jewish Association, highlights the need for parents to be aware of what their children are learning in schools and to advocate for change.

"We have a crisis in our schools with radical gender theory and the over-sexualisation of children being promoted through the curriculum," she said.

Schneider pointed out the potential for "irreversible psychological and physical harm" to children and highlighted how this issue is impacting schools across Australia, including Jewish, Christian, and public institutions.

⏳Melbourne parents and concerned citizens! IDOC is honored and excited to have Senator Ralph Babet as the opening speaker at the 29 Sept Event, 'Excuse Me, What are You Teaching My Child?'. We have an excellent panel of speakers and encourage parents with questions or concerns… pic.twitter.com/OOnlVUvDJL — In Defence of Children 🇦🇺 (@KidsDefence) September 17, 2024

The event, titled 'Excuse me, what are you teaching my child?', is set to take place on September 29 in Caulfield. It aims to bring together parents and community members to raise awareness and take action.

"It's about getting the community together once and for all to create some strength and push back," Schneider explained.

While the focus is on safeguarding children, she acknowledges the range of voices supporting the movement, including "lesbians and gays, grandparents, parents, transitioners, and de-transitioners," united in their desire to protect children's innocence.

🚨MELBOURNE LEFTISTS LOSE IT



This is what happened when I joined anti-child mutilation activist @BillboardChris on the streets of Melbourne to ask the hard questions about 'gender-affirming' procedures on kids



Full story: https://t.co/ywkF3IiHjG pic.twitter.com/xbfqrm78Ds — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) May 30, 2024

Schneider encourages open discussion, inviting those who may disagree to attend, as the event hopes to shed light on the impact of current educational practices.

Click here for event details and ticketing information.