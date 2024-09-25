'Putin's misinformation': Trudeau reacts to Trump's election promise to end Russia-Ukraine war

Rebel News LIVE! Calgary Buy tickets to attend Rebel News LIVE! in Calgary, Alberta, emceed by Sheila Gunn Reid. buy tickets

On the morning of September 24, 2024, a day the prime minister of Canada gave his ‘progressive’ speech to the loosely populated United Nations assembly in New York City, he answered questions from reporters and alluded that former president Donald Trump is falling for Russia's so-called ‘misinformation’ by promising to end the Ukraine-Russia war when elected.

A CTV reporter, just a day after the controversy involving the network deceptively editing statements from Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre in a news segment, which warranted an apology from the outlet and a denunciation from the Conservatives, asked the PM on his thoughts on Trump and what would happen to Ukraine if he were to win the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

PM Trudeau at the United Nations assembly in NYC reacts to Trump's Ukraine policy of ending the war once elected.



"We see that there are temptations by a lot of people on the right, to fall victim or to act on Putin's misinformation and disinformation."https://t.co/dZgot846BR pic.twitter.com/v29JM4dpwh — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 24, 2024

“How concerned are you, that if Donald Trump becomes president again, that he’ll follow through on his promise to end aid to Ukraine, and that could essentially mean game over for Ukraine?”

The question refers to the former president’s campaign election promise to immediately put an end to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war by speaking to both leaders and making compromises. He bragged that he could do this as president-election, prior to even taking to the White house.

Trudeau answers by fearmongering about how those who oppose giving billions of taxpayer dollars to Ukraine are akin to being allied with Putin himself. He names Conservative Leader Poilievre as one of the alleged “victims.”

“We’ve unfortunately seen right-wing parties around the world stepping back into their support of Ukraine, playing with support of Putin. Which is unfortunate,” Trudeau said.

“Even in Canada, where the Conservative Party of Canada voted against a measure on Ukraine free trade. We see there are temptations by a lot of people on the right to fall victim or to act on Putin’s misinformation and disinformation.”

“We need to stay strong on Ukraine, and on international law,” the PM added. “Because it’s not just the future of Ukraine that is at play here, it is the future of all democracies.”

Under the Trudeau Liberals, Canada has committed over $12.4 billion in financial assistance to Ukraine since the beginning of the war in 2022.

Trudeau’s comment comes weeks after his full-throated support for Ukraine being given the authorization to use long-range missiles provided by NATO that can target deep inside Russia, which many critics see as an escalation and possible flashpoint for a Third World War.

Trudeau reacts to Putin's claim of Russia being at war with NATO over Ukraine's long-range missile authorization.



"He is trying to deeply destabilize the international rules based order... not just in every democracy around the world, but in all countries around the world." pic.twitter.com/GRC7HCkza8 — Efrain Flores Monsanto 🇨🇦🚛 (@realmonsanto) September 13, 2024

On September 13, while in Montreal to announce federal funding of $400 million to Telesat to provide Internet to rural Canadians — a feat that technologist Elon Musk noted on X that he can provide for half that amount through Starlink — Trudeau was asked how deep into Russia should Ukraine be able to strike with the new long-range missiles.

“Canada and others are unequivocal that Ukraine must win this war against Russia,” Trudeau replied.

“Canada fully supports Ukraine using long-range weaponry to prevent and interdict Russia’s continued ability to degrade Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, and mostly to kill innocent civilians in their unjust war.”

During the trip, the PM also announced Canadian taxpayers would be funding the United Nations' global climate efforts to the tune of $5 billion.