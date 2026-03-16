Quds Day rally goes ahead as Premier Ford's injunction effort flops

Tensions were high ahead of the annual Al Quds Day rally in Toronto amid the ongoing conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran.

Premier Doug Ford announced his government would be seeking an injunction against the international event, which began in 1979 in Iran and shows support to Palestinians while opposing Israel, prior to the demonstration planned for March 14 in Toronto.

But Ford's efforts flopped and the event — and a counterdemonstration — went ahead, which will be detailed extensively in an upcoming Rebel News report.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie, who covered the protests in Toronto and Montreal respectively, shared their thoughts on what unfolded over the weekend.

“Everything Doug Ford said there was correct,” David said of the premier's comments about why he was pursuing an injunction against the rally.

“My problem is, it's not genuine,” he continued, reminding viewers of Ford's original 2018 campaign to become Ontario premier. “He said when I become premier, this nonsense ends. That was eight years ago, according to my math.”

There was “no hope” of putting an end to the demonstration in the last minute, David said. “He should have done this eight days ago, eight weeks ago, eight years ago — but he didn't. I think this is Doug Ford playing both sides.”

While Premier Ford's efforts may have flopped, Alexa did acknowledge that Ford “was the only premier speaking out about it,” unlike Quebec where she covered the same demonstration.

Alexa also noted how in the day after the event, Canada's security agency CSIS “was speaking about Islamophobia” while not addressing antisemitism.

“When we look at the reality on the ground, when we look at who is being attacked the most, it's not the mosques or if there is, we will hear it on the news, that's for sure,” she said, recalling the numerous attacks against synagogues and other Jewish businesses and facilities.