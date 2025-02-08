Quebec City mayor accuses resident of making Nazi salute

A Quebec City council meeting went awry Tuesday evening after Vicky Lépine, an engaged citizen, confronted Councilor Pierre-Luc Lachance over claims she made a Nazi salute.

During her intervention, she raised her hand to mimic a gesture previously made by Mr. Lachance. Lépine is seeking an apology for his previous behavior towards her by the councilor for Saint-Roch–Saint-Sauveur, who also serves as vice president of the executive committee.

However, Quebec City Mayor Bruno Marchand interrupted her, equating her gesture to a Nazi salute. “The mayor’s response was: ‘We will not answer this question because Ms. Lépine made an inappropriate salute,’ which does not represent me at all,” said Ms. Lépine.

The local asserts her gesture was a direct reference to Lachance’s behavior during a prior consultation. “He asked citizens to raise their hands to show their involvement. I simply mirrored that image,” she explained.

Ms. Lépine denounces the lack of attentiveness from the city council. “They don’t listen. Everyone is on their computers or phones. It’s all about appearances,” she said, while expressing shock over how the situation has escalated in the media. “It’s surreal. They are associating me with something that does not define me at all.”

Despite the controversy, Bruno Marchand, who initially refused to apologize, eventually issued an apology via social media. Vicky Lépine remains concerned about the impact on her reputation. “This is one of the worst insults someone can receive,” she said.

The Saint-Jean-Baptiste Movement of Quebec has announced its support for Ms. Lépine and launched a fundraising campaign for her legal defense.