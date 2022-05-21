Quebec City tramway: The controversial public transit project makes a comeback

By Rebel News Conservative Party of Canada Leadership Election The 2022 Conservative Party of Canada leadership election will be held on September 10, 2022, to elect the successor to Erin O'Toole. Please support our independent journalism by donating on this page. Learn More E-transfer (Canada):

Today I'll tell you about a project that hasn’t seen widespread approval in Quebec since all the way back to its inception in 1999, but that will nonetheless soon be affecting every Canadian taxpayer since 40 percent of the bill will be covered by the federal government.

A project that mostly only Quebecers will have the possibility to benefit from — or have to tolerate, depending on their stance on the issue! This is about a multi-billion dollar project here, so I think it's important that you know how your taxes will be spent in the years to come.

What project, you ask? I'm talking about the expected grandiose return of a tramway in Quebec City, of course!

This video offers a brief history of the project’s evolution over the years as well as the amount of money that has already been invested in it, despite it still being far from completed — even after more than 20 years!

Aujourd’hui je vous parle d’un projet qui depuis 1999 ne fait pas l’unanimité au Québec, et qui affectera tout d’même tous les contribuables Canadiens puisque 40 pourcents de la facture sera couvert par le fédéral.

Un projet dont seulement les Québécois pourront profiter — ou devront endurer — selon leur position sur le sujet! Il est question ici d’un projet de plusieurs milliards de dollars, donc je crois qu’il est important que vous sachiez comment votre argent sera dépensé pendant les années à venir.

De quoi s’agit-il? Je parle bien sûr du grand retour d’un tramway dans la ville de Québec!

Cette vidéo vous offre un bref résumé de l’évolution de ce projet ainsi que de la quantité faramineuse d’argent qui y a déjà été investie, même s'il est encore loin d'avoir vu le jour, même au-dessus de 20 ans plus tard.