Quebec cop barred from police work for opposing COVID curfew laws

Constable Maxime Ouimet earlier posted Facebook messages critical of pandemic lockdowns, which he explicitly refused to enforce.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   February 06, 2025   |   News   |   1 Comment

 

Social_Image_Quebec_cop.jpg

A dissenting Québec constable was reprimanded for not ticketing residents under the province’s COVID curfew law.

Constable Maxime Ouimet, a veteran policeman, shared a protest message to Facebook that received thousands of shares — and the ire of the provincial Police Ethics Tribunal.

An adjudicator says he breached the police Code Of Ethics, and cannot serve in law enforcement for one year as punishment.

In a note presented to the Tribunal, evidence showed Constable Ouimet “did not intend to perform his duties since he disagreed with government health mandates.”

He posted several disagreeable Facebook messages on pandemic lockdowns and mandates, and made clear he would not enforce Québec’s curfew, reported Blacklock’s. The province imposed nighttime curfews under threat of $6,000 fines.

“According to Ouimet this went against his personal values and that he wanted to help and support these people, not ‘destroy’ them,” wrote Isabelle Coté, the adjudicator in the case. 

“The Constable did not act on a whim,” ruled Coté. “He had time to think about it and posted his message more than once.”

The Tribunal clarified that all police must enforce the law, dutifully. “The main objective of the Code is to ensure better protection of citizens by developing high standards of service to the public.” Ouimet earlier quit his job and was absent for all hearings into his dissent. 

“Whether there were real consequences or not,” said Coté, “the fact remains it encouraged people to distrust the government and could even have led to civil disobedience.”

Québec had the highest death rate of any province despite hosting the strictest mandates nationwide. Approximately 232 per 100,000 people died from COVID, followed by Manitoba (177), Saskatchewan (171), and Alberta (141).

Help fund our lockdown and curfew reporting!

Latest News

Please donate to help us expose the truth about the new lockdown measures being imposed across Canada.

Amount
$
DONATE

Alex Dhaliwal

Calgary Based Journalist

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-02-06 21:12:34 -0500 Flag
    How crazy is this? Canadians long ago got over the panic-demic but prosecutors are still going after refusniks. What vengeful people they are. We see how many falsehoods were told us by the legacy media and health department stooges. Yet these idiotic court cases keep on going. I hope the election of Pierre Poilievre will squelch this.