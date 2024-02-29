Quebec Court of Appeal upholds Bill 21, State Secularism Law

Kristina Blokhin - stock.adobe.com

The Quebec Court of Appeal has delivered its long-awaited verdict on Bill 21, also known as the State Secularism Law, affirming its validity with one exception. The ruling, announced on Thursday afternoon, solidifies the controversial legislation despite ongoing debate and legal challenges.

Bill 21, adopted by the National Assembly of Quebec on June 16, 2019, bars public sector employees in positions of authority, including teachers in the public school system, from wearing religious symbols during working hours. While facing criticism and legal battles since its inception, the law has persisted, supported by the Legault government's stance on secularism.

In April 2021, the Superior Court partially upheld the law, albeit with exemptions for anglophone school boards and members of the National Assembly, citing Quebec's use of the notwithstanding clause. This decision, though contentious, acknowledged the law's impact on freedom of conscience and religion.

Following the Superior Court's ruling, the Quebec government pursued an appeal, aiming to eliminate the exemptions and ensure uniform application of the law across the province. Quebec's Attorney General, Simon Jolin-Barrette, emphasized the need for consistency in applying Quebec's laws.

The Quebec Court of Appeal has upheld Bill 21.



The Court believes that the law is compatible with Article 23 of the Canadian Charter and does not affect the language education rights it grants to citizens belonging to Quebec's anglophone minority.



— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 29, 2024

Throughout the appeals process, which commenced in November 2022, the Court of Appeal heard arguments from various parties. Ultimately, the court upheld the constitutionality of Bill 21, asserting that it aligns with the Canadian Charter and does not infringe on fundamental rights.

However, the Court of Appeal did make one notable exception regarding the requirement for members of the National Assembly to sit with uncovered faces, departing from the law's original provisions.

The decision has broader implications, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau considering potential federal intervention. Trudeau has expressed concerns over the use of the notwithstanding clause by provincial governments and hinted at involving the Supreme Court of Canada to address its application.

As Quebec solidifies its stance on secularism with the Court of Appeal's ruling, the debate surrounding religious freedom, state neutrality, and the limits of provincial authority continues to reverberate across the nation.

For more updates on this evolving story, stay tuned to Rebel News.