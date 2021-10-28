Quebec daycare workers share how masks could hinder a child's development

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

Quebec Labour Congress union workers held a protest in Montreal for better work conditions and salaries.

Hundreds of workers showed up to the protest, wearing pink clothes and gathering in front of the office of Quebec's family minister, Mathieu Lacombe.

Most of the protesters had masks on, and I wondered what their points of view were on the requirement to wear a mask all day long as an educator, and if they believed that these measures could have repercussions on children's language development skills.

I pushed my question a little more by asking if they support the vaccination of five- to 11-year-olds.

This group of workers represents a diversity of ideology, and that made it really interesting to cover this protest.

We at Rebel News love to tell the other side of the story, especially when we talk about the health of kids, since they are our future.