Quebec daycare workers share how masks could hinder a child's development
With most of the protesters wearing masks and working with kids, Alexa Lavoie heard these daycare workers thoughts on how masks impact a child's development and whether kids need to receive COVID vaccines.
Quebec Labour Congress union workers held a protest in Montreal for better work conditions and salaries.
Hundreds of workers showed up to the protest, wearing pink clothes and gathering in front of the office of Quebec's family minister, Mathieu Lacombe.
Most of the protesters had masks on, and I wondered what their points of view were on the requirement to wear a mask all day long as an educator, and if they believed that these measures could have repercussions on children's language development skills.
I pushed my question a little more by asking if they support the vaccination of five- to 11-year-olds.
This group of workers represents a diversity of ideology, and that made it really interesting to cover this protest.
We at Rebel News love to tell the other side of the story, especially when we talk about the health of kids, since they are our future.
- By Ezra Levant
Fight Vaccine Passports
A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!Learn More
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.