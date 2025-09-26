Antifa confront parents demonstrating against gender ideology in schools
Far-left protesters said parents demonstrating against gender ideology will be met with 'anti-fascist resistance'.
On Saturday, September 20th in Montreal, a protest was held against the inclusion of gender ideology in the Quebec school system. Organized by Together to Protect Our Children, Parents' Collective of Youth Protection Department, and the Quebec Catholic Parents' Association, the event brought together concerned parents who say their voices are being ignored.
WATCH: Masked Antifa radicals try to intimidate me and Rebel News with chants and middle fingers.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2025
They are disrupting a parents’ rally against dangerous gender ideology. pic.twitter.com/8Hh83w6YN0
“We represent a group of parents concerned about the direction of the education system and the impact it will have on children,” organizers stated. “Citizens from a variety of religious backgrounds, philosophical beliefs, and political convictions.”
One protester said: “Kids are kids. They’re not able to make an informed decision… Don’t teach them to be boys or girls. Let them be.”
Tensions were high as a counter-protest was held by Bloc Queer, affiliated with Antifa, who stated: “Their transphobic public campaign will be met with trans and anti-fascist resistance.”
Some far-left protesters were arrested for allegedly trying to disrupt the other protest.
💥BREAKING: Four masked Antifa radicals wearing keffiyehs have been arrested in Montreal after attempting to disrupt a peaceful rally by parents concerned about dangerous gender ideology. pic.twitter.com/4oeByIgwM2— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2025
Protesters expressed frustration:
“They label us the fascists. They are the fascist ones. Every single one of them has their faces hidden. Why is that? Because they are ashamed of themselves.”
Another parent said:
“No one on our side wants to teach hate. We’re opposing content that is presented as scientific truth when it’s not. It starts in daycare. They show children pictures that aren’t appropriate.”
MONTREAL : Antifa radicals are playing the song Bella Ciao at a parents’ protest against gender ideology.— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) September 20, 2025
These lyrics were reportedly inscribed on one of the bullets used by Charlie Kirk’s murderer. pic.twitter.com/kgKDfzRPFC
They also raised concerns about censorship and threats:
“I’ve received threats just for saying I’m against this ideology. One of my friends had his car vandalized.”
Another protester emphasized:
“Parents are the ultimate authority. The government is overstepping. We’re not being heard.”
Their call to action was clear: We have to continue. No matter how many we are.
