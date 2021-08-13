ACCESS DENIED: Quebec gov't refuses to let Rebel News question vax pass
Quebec’s Minister of Health Christian Dubé held a recent press conference alongside the medical director of public health protection, Dr. Yves Jalbert, and the strategic adviser of the vaccination campaign against COVID- 19 in Quebec, Caroline Roy.
The press conference aimed to provide information on the provincial vaccine passport, which will be effective September 1.
I tried to register with media relations of the Ministry of Health and Human Services. The accreditation was not only refused, but without adequate explanation on their part to justify the rejection. I went to have a face-to-face dialogue about the issue, and we were rejected once again, without ever being given a reason.
An atmosphere of fear surrounds the ministers as well as the prime minister, as real questions are a topic to be avoided because lies need to be prepared and planned.
- By Rebel News
