Quebec has a ban on dancing, yet allows massive concerts

PETITION: Let Us Dance Would you like to hit the dance floor again? Have you had enough of our government's draconian measures? Sign this petition to reclaim your right to dance!

Did you know that, under current COVID restrictions, dancing is banned in Quebec? Despite high vaccination rates, vaccine passports, and massive concerts taking place at the Bell Centre, the freedom to gather with others and release some energy on a local dancefloor is still not allowed in La Belle Province.

Joining yesterday's episode of The Ezra Levant Show was Quebec-based Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie, to talk about her recently released petition calling on Premier Francois Legault's government to lift this needless rule.

Alexa, after attending a protest where crowds gathered to dance at a park, explained how 15,000 mostly-maskless people gathered and danced at an Enrique Iglesias/Ricky Martin concert in Montreal, said the protesters gathered because:

Since they reopened the bars, we are not allowed to dance in the bars here. So I think people [have had] enough and they wanted to make their voice heard, that they want [their right] to dance back. And it's why they [brought] all the artists, all the DJs, and they [made] a big protest and said let us dance!

To make your voice heard, sign the petition at LetUsDance.ca.