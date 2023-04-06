Quebec has a disaster of a 'justice' system

E-transfer (Canada):

Some might call it a “legal system” instead of a justice system, but on April 4, I spent another day in court fighting two-year-old COVID fines and COVID-related fines.

The first half of the day, I was in provincial court over my curfew tickets where not much was done; three curfew tickets were delayed until November 14 for a full day of trial. The “crime” in question is my work on the street, where I was doing journalism covering Quebec's strict curfew. Five others will have similar trials, where they're seeking to have these charges thrown out over unjustified delays, what's known as a Jordan motion.





Yanky Pollak's lawyer is calling for the Jordan ruling in five of his cases.



Some of the tickets for Mister Pollak are older than 18 months.



Remember that @Yanky_Pollak keeps flying back and forth from Florida in order to appear in court.



Let's see what will happen. — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 4, 2023

After lunch, we went to the municipal court, where I learned the verdict on four tickets I was issued during the curfew. The judge there chose to believe the police officer over my testimony in three of the four cases. The one win I got here was because I was able to prove I had a rental car that did not have a modified exhaust, as the officer was asserting I was loudly revving my engine.



Here is why I got 3 tickets last night!



It was for asking questions from a @SPVM officer with a big ego.



Mask ticket $1,550.

Walking on the street $49.

Failing to obey $49.



For @RebelNewsOnline in Montreal Quebec. https://t.co/mVEgyLHSEk for more. pic.twitter.com/ryPYQ9YmVr — Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) April 25, 2021

We are looking into appealing this decision but we haven't decided yet on that.





The Verdict of @Yanky_Pollak :



Jaywalking: Guilty

Jaywalking: Guilty

Failing to obey: Guilty

Revolving the engine: Acquit — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) April 4, 2023

After that, I had a final trial for improper cellphone use, a ticket I got after being stopped by a police officer and filming him.

In this case, my argument was that the cop told me to stop, and that was a lawful order so I had to stop. Since I was told to stop, it was a legal place to stop for me. So I was allowed to use my phone in this instance.

While the prosecutor tried arguing that isn't the case, the judge said “Not guilty” and explained why I was right to film the officer, noting that he understands police don't like to be filmed but that isn't a crime.



VICTORY: The judge finds me NOT guilty in using a cell phone while driving for filming a police officer yelling at me after he told me to stop in the middle of the street! https://t.co/zWbuoiC6Qd — Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) April 4, 2023

This two-year-old saga of covering the curfew isn't over. I am proud of the work I did, and would do it all over again if something like this ever happened again — the only difference is I would have more lighting and cameras, maybe.

To the police officers watching this video: you should be ashamed of yourselves for how you acted during the curfew.

I won't be deterred. I am proud of the work I did, and this travelling back and forth, in and out of court, has only made me a stronger fighter for freedom! See you back in court in November!