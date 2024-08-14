Quebec man opts for MAID after suffering from long-COVID

A 44-year-old Quebec man suffering from long COVID has requested medical assistance in dying (MAID) due to persistent pain, fatigue, and a sense of being a burden to his family.

MAID, or voluntary euthanasia, is available to those with serious or incurable illnesses in Canada. Requests to be put down can be made freely since 2021 for those whose natural death is not reasonably foreseeable.

Sebastien Verret contracted the novel virus in December 2020, leading to chronic fatigue, seizures, and deteriorating health. He has two children, reports The Montreal Gazette.

Verret claims the disease has also led to financial struggles despite receiving compensation from Quebec’s workplace safety board. However, this was not enough; Verret would soon lose his house and need to move in with his parents.

Verret’s condition, he says, has worsened, with thrombosis, sepsis, cardiac arrest, and other severe symptoms. His youngest child began taking on caregiving responsibilities, including cooking meals.

After months of dealing with his health, he requested MAID services in June. Verret is now awaiting a follow-up appointment following an initial evaluation at the Institut Universitaire en Santé Mentale de Québec.

There are serious concerns around MAID, including claims that the assisted suicide regime is covering for medical practitioners with "serially homicidal personalities," one paper claims.

"Canada’s MAID [medical assistance in dying] system is criticized as the most permissive or least safeguarded in the world, raising the question of whether it could protect patients who fit the clinical profile of adult victims of HSK (health-care serial killers) from a killer working as a MAID provider," wrote Christopher Lyon, a Canadian social scientist who teaches at the University of York.

His father accessed MAID in 2021 after bouts of depression and suicidal ideation. They believe he was not properly assessed, reported the National Post.

According to the Government of Canada’s 2023 report on MAID, "there were 13,241 MAID provisions reported in Canada, accounting for 4.1% of all deaths in Canada."

The number of cases of MAID in 2022 represents a growth rate of 31.2% over 2021. All provinces except Manitoba and the Yukon continue to experience steady year-over-year growth in 2022.