Quebec premier urges creation of ‘waiting zones’ for would-be refugees

The Canadian Press / Ryan Remiorz

Québec Premier François Legault has called on the Trudeau government to set up “waiting zones” like France does for asylum seekers. They could be located near airports, he told reporters.

Legault said Tuesday that Canada should take inspiration from the European country. “So can we think about having waiting zones in other provinces?” he posed.

Immigration Minister Marc Miller accused Legault of using immigration for political ends, continuing his tirade against Conservative premiers on the matter.

“Secure zones are [far] from anything that has been conceived in Canada,” he said. “I think Mr. Legault is desperately trying to keep the public’s attention on the immigration issue.”

Europe, in particular, observed a growing appeal for right-wing populism, as displayed in the most recent European Parliamentary elections.

In France, newcomers can be placed in a “waiting zone” at the border for up to 26 days if they are seeking asylum.

Premier Francois Legault said the Trudeau Liberals 'must understand that it is urgent to reduce the number of temporary immigrants' so Quebecers can find housing.



READ MORE: https://t.co/Ngwjz6luz7

Minister Miller maintains he has “no idea” what Québec is asking for from the federal government. They earlier pledged $750 million to Québec after heralding prior concerns on immigration.

Former Quebec immigration minister Christine Fréchette outlined a proposal to Miller and Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc on July 22. She suggested “setting up a secure transition site” for asylum seekers attempting to settle in Canada.

“We believe it is essential for the federal government to quickly set up and manage this transitional infrastructure across Canada,” she wrote, noting such sites are popular.

Premier Legault reiterated that Québec has control over only 180,000 of the 600,000 temporary immigrants in the province, including 60,000 economic immigrants and 120,000 international students. “So we’re acting on the part we control,” he said.

Data shows Québec has accepted 300,000 more migrants, not including permanent residents, over the past two years. “What I hope is that we don’t end up in the same situation as the United States or France,” Legault said in June.

The province had 597,140 non-permanent residents in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 295,147 in 2022, according to Statistics Canada data. The percentage of non-permanent residents in Canada has doubled from 3.3% to 6.6% over three years.

https://t.co/TXq29qhTJo

Legault has pressed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to reduce immigration levels, and redistribute would-be refugees across Canada. Québec is home to roughly half of Canada’s asylum seekers, despite accounting for 22% of the population, he claimed.

Miller earlier said the number of asylum claimants “aren't going down drastically anytime soon,” despite 60% of Canadians saying immigration levels are too high.

“I know there are people that are shocked when I say this, but it's factual,” the premier earlier said. “It compromises the future of the French language, especially in Montreal.”

The number of foreign workers in Montreal has doubled to 600,000 from 300,000 in just two years, he notes.

Legault announced a six-month freeze on temporary foreign worker applications in late-August with notable exemptions for those making $57,000 or more annually.