Quebec professor removed from Order of Chemists over his criticism of vaccines

A university professor from Quebec who compared vaccinations to crimes against humanity was removed from the province's order of chemists for one year.

“The respondent's comments in his publications [...] lack moderation and objectivity and are inappropriate and dangerous for the public,” was the conclusion reached by the disciplinary council of the Order of Chemists of Quebec.

Christian Linard, a professor in the chiropractic department at the University of Quebec at Trois-Rivieres (UQTR) was found to have shared several anti-vaccine posts, including some from before the COVID-19 pandemic about vaccines against measles, hepatitis B, or meningitis.

“Vaccines and crimes against humanity!” he posted in March 2019.

An immunologist was brought to court to pick apart his posts and concluded that they lacked “rigour” and could “mislead the public.”

Linard was found guilty in July 2023 of 11 disciplinary charges.

The ex-chemist has been fined $8,500, along with $2,500 in fees, as determined in the February decision, reports the Journal de Montreal.

Mr. Linard is also removed from the order for one year. Since he has not been a member since 2022, the decision does not clarify whether the temporary removal already applies or if it would take effect upon his re-registration with the order.

The board ruled that Linard was not a regular citizen due to his “years of experience” and said that “when he publishes, the possibility that what he says will be taken as proven increases tenfold.”

The board also believed that Linard had a “medium to high” risk of reoffending as he showed no “consideration for his influence on the public.”

UQTR said in a statement that it has taken note of the council's decision and confirmed that Linard is still a professor at the school.