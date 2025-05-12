Quebec riding flips Liberal by one vote after recount

A judicial recount in Quebec's Terrebonne riding resulted in a one-vote victory for Liberal Tatiana Auguste over incumbent Bloc Québécois candidate Nathalie Sinclair-Desgagné, increasing the Liberal seat count to 170, two short of a majority.

Initially projected to win by 35 votes, then trailing by 44 after post-election validation, Auguste ultimately won 23,352 to 23,351, reported the Canadian Press.

The automatic recount, triggered by the close margin (less than 0.1%), added 74 valid votes and slightly altered vote totals for other candidates. Three more judicial recounts are planned this week, where Liberals lead in two ridings and Conservatives in one.

Following a judicial recount announced on May 7 by Chief Electoral Officer Stéphane Perrault, Auguste lost to incumbent Sinclair-Desgagné by 44 votes.

The initial Liberal win in Terrebonne was overturned in favour of the Bloc Québécois during Elections Canada's validation process, a double-check of the preliminary election night results.

A Quebec Superior Court recount overturned the initial result, declaring a Liberal win by one vote after reviewing 63 rejected ballots. Recounts are underway in three other ridings.

A recount, unlike other processes, is initiated by a margin of victory of 0.1% or an MP's request.

Elections Canada announced Friday that a recount will take place in ridings across Ontario and Newfoundland and Labrador.

In Milton East-Halton Hills South, the Liberal candidate won by 29 votes after a validation process flipped the initial Conservative win.

A recount is also taking place in the Newfoundland and Labrador riding of Terra Nova-The Peninsulas, where the Liberal candidate won by 12 votes.

An Ontario judge ordered a recount in Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore after the Conservative candidate won by 77 votes, prompting pushback from the Liberal incumbent over "wrongly rejected" ballots.

Irek Kusmierczyk requested a recount based on over a dozen affidavits from campaign scrutineers who witnessed the rejection of ballots they believed to be valid, reported CBC News.

Falling two seats short of a majority, the Liberals would still lack one even if they hold Windsor-Tecumseh-Lakeshore.

Interim NDP leader Don Davies told Global News that the Liberals have contacted his caucus to explore the possibility of them joining the Liberal party to secure a majority government.

While Davies isn't concerned about defections and states his caucus remains united, he confirmed these "feeler" calls.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has dismissed a formal deal with the NDP. "No. Short answer, no," he told reporters May 2.