'Rabid and hateful' leftists will do anything to stop Trump 2024: Ben Weingarten
'Go back to Russiagate and even pre-Russiagate efforts to go after Donald Trump. They've shown they'll stop at nothing. No norm, no law, no principle will serve as a guardrail in stopping Trump,' Benjamin Weingarten told The Ezra Levant Show.
As Donald Trump continues to face legal hurdles in the leadup to his likely nomination as the Republican Party's candidate for the 2024 U.S. election, more Americans are beginning to support the former president.
With President Joe Biden declining in support among crucial demographics, it seems like Trump is well-positioned for a return to the White House.
On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, senior contributor to The Federalist Benjamin Weingarten joined the show for a look ahead at the coming election.
Referring to past attempts to take down Trump — like accusations of Russian collusion that dogged the former president throughout his four-year term — Ben told Ezra how more Americans now see that it's not only a witch hunt against Trump, but against his tens of millions of supporters:
That is why I believe Donald Trump gets stronger with every last attempt to try and take him down.
But it's incredibly disturbing and frightening the rhetoric you see, because the rhetoric suggests that this is the worst person on earth — what wouldn't you be willing to do to stop that worst person on earth from winning?
And they did it an awful lot last time around in 2020. Go back to Russiagate and even pre-Russiagate efforts to go after Donald Trump. They've shown they'll stop at nothing. No norm, no law, no principle will serve as a guardrail in stopping Trump.
They are so zealous and rabid and hateful towards Trump. But again, as a proxy towards tens of millions of Americans who disagree with their policies. And then to some extent, just disagree with them culturally with them at the end of the day.
And so consequently that puts us in a very perilous place going into 2024.
