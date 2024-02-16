'Rabid and hateful' leftists will do anything to stop Trump 2024: Ben Weingarten

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

As Donald Trump continues to face legal hurdles in the leadup to his likely nomination as the Republican Party's candidate for the 2024 U.S. election, more Americans are beginning to support the former president.

With President Joe Biden declining in support among crucial demographics, it seems like Trump is well-positioned for a return to the White House.

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, senior contributor to The Federalist Benjamin Weingarten joined the show for a look ahead at the coming election.

Referring to past attempts to take down Trump — like accusations of Russian collusion that dogged the former president throughout his four-year term — Ben told Ezra how more Americans now see that it's not only a witch hunt against Trump, but against his tens of millions of supporters: