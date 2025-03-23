“Her framing was disingenuous” Caryma Sa’d on Rachel Gilmore UN speech

The issue of journalists facing harassment and threats is a serious one. No public figure—whether journalist, columnist, or influencer—should be subjected to intimidation. In a democratic society, free speech is a fundamental right, and disagreements should be addressed through lawful means, such as regulatory bodies and law enforcement.

Recently, Rachel Gilmore, a journalist and influencer known for her polarizing views, testified at the United Nations about attacks on journalists in Canada.

One of her claims involved a supposed incident where someone drove for hours to harass her and her partner. The individual in question, however, was lawyer and independent journalist Caryma Sa’d.

Rachel Gilmore spent her time at the UN telling grossly inaccurate stories about me and @CarymaRules



Unlike Rachel, I have actually been followed home by left-wing extremists. I have actually been targeted assaulted and robbed by extremists. The threats I receive are real. pic.twitter.com/XgDAmQ4qJ5 — Dacey Media (@chrisdacey) March 11, 2025

Sa’d disputes Gilmore’s version of events, stating that her presence at the event in question was professional, not threatening. She notes that she took a train to Ottawa and covered multiple stories while there. Footage from the encounter shows that no voices were raised, and no threats were made. Sa’d argues that questioning a public figure at a public event does not constitute harassment.

I wrote an article for Crier Media in 2023 exposing a campaign aimed at intimidating me as a lawyer and journalist, which addressed Rachel Gilmore and her source TonyYvce.



Since then she has consistently misrepresented my work as “attacking” her for “doing extremism journalism.”… https://t.co/oQk6Bpc9iD pic.twitter.com/dkZnrvNmIe — Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) November 22, 2024

Another aspect of Gilmore’s testimony referenced an individual who took a picture of her while she was walking in Ottawa. Gilmore clarified that it wasn't Chris Dacey, a citizen journalist based in Ottawa, but someone else who took a photo of her with a reference to her location and shared it in what she called a "white supremacist" chat group.

This is the day that she is talking about. I was sitting at the courthouse and had no idea she was even in the area when she walked right by me, I wasn't even sure it was her.



Check out the purse she's wearing!https://t.co/ocd7ARNxaK https://t.co/wZI0XRa65z pic.twitter.com/iDKU9D8oHk — Dacey Media (@chrisdacey) March 11, 2025

The location was not private property, and no direct threats were made in the chat group. Dacey, who saw where the picture was posted, testified that there were no threats made towards Rachel Gilmore.

While harassment of journalists should be condemned, it is essential to ensure claims are based on verifiable facts. Misrepresenting events risks undermining legitimate cases of press intimidation, emphasizing the need for fairness and accountability in reporting.