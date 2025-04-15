Radical activists CONFRONT Rebel News at anti-Israel march in Ottawa

On Saturday, April 12, the annual anti-Israel demonstration took place on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. Participants were bussed in from cities including Montreal and Toronto.

Thousands gathered, waving Palestinian flags alongside communist and Che Guevara banners. Numerous signs displayed slogans that many considered antisemitic, while chants echoed throughout the crowd.

On the opposite side of the street, a man held a sign that read: “No Jihad, No Sharia, Free Canada.” In an on-camera interview, he explained:

People wanting a free Palestine—there’s no problem with having a peaceful protest and asking the government to take action. That’s fine. But when you see signs calling for an Intifada, people on library steps shouting 'Death to Canada' and calling for jihad against the West—I can’t stand for that. Sharia law especially strips women of all rights. If you don’t convert to Islam, in some cases, you’re either expelled or killed. I know this from personal experience.

When one protester was asked whether they agreed with the message on the counter-protester’s sign, and if they would want the Sharia law in Canada, a man responded, saying, “Yeah, if you know it well, you’ll agree.”

While attempting to conduct interviews on the Hill, a group of radical activists—likely from Montreal—recognized me and intentionally blocked my camera and path with a large banner to prevent me from engaging with attendees.

At one point, they surrounded me and my security team, effectively kettling us and shouting insults including “fascist” and “Islamophobic” in an effort to shut down the coverage.

Due to the escalating tension and the inability to work safely in that area, we relocated to Wellington Street.

However, we were followed by a man who repeatedly shoved members of our team and became increasingly aggressive, prompting security to intervene.

Several individuals attempted to block our cameras, and one man—after following us for some time—committed an assault against me, all caught on camera.

Covering these protests comes with serious risk. But Canadians deserve to see what really happens—something the mainstream media refuses to show.

To support our safety and continued reporting, you can donate at JournalistDefenceFund.com.