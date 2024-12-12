Radical gender activists 'advocating for extra special rights and freedoms' over others

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle discuss how radical gender activists like Fae Johnstone are advocating for extra rights in comparison to their fellow Canadians.

Rebel News
  |   December 12, 2024   |   News Analysis

Watch new episodes of The Gunn Show every Wednesday when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Rocklinc Investment Partners

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

Fae Johnstone, a biological male identifying as a female, testified at the House of Commons status of women committee this week. There, Johnstone, a left-wing activist, accused Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre of spreading conspiracies and hostility “towards queer and trans people.”

On Wednesday's edition of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by independent journalist Lise Merle, where the pair weighed in on Johnstone's testimony.

“That's not your typical passive-aggressive threat of violence against people like me, who don't think that people like Fae Johnstone should have unfettered access to other people's kids,” said Sheila, recalling the activist wearing a shirt that said “protect trans kids” with an image of a knife on it. “There is nothing that is perpetrating violence against trans people by saying you do not have a right to indoctrinate my kid behind my back.”

“This is a man who is advocating for extra special rights and freedoms over top of everybody else's rights,” Lise added.

“Just because you are safeguarding children and protecting the sex-based rights of women doesn't mean that you're hateful, or that it will end in a violent or extremist action.”

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Rebel News

Staff

Articles written by staff at Rebel News to help tell the other side of the story. 

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.