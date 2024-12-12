Radical gender activists 'advocating for extra special rights and freedoms' over others

Watch new episodes of The Gunn Show every Wednesday when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

SPONSOR | With the woke banks on one side and cookie-cutter, multi-national wealth managers on the other, it can seem like the conservative Canadian is out of options. Call Rocklinc Investment Partners, Canada’s premier conservative money manager: www.RockLinc.com

Fae Johnstone, a biological male identifying as a female, testified at the House of Commons status of women committee this week. There, Johnstone, a left-wing activist, accused Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre of spreading conspiracies and hostility “towards queer and trans people.”

On Wednesday's edition of The Gunn Show, Sheila Gunn Reid was joined by independent journalist Lise Merle, where the pair weighed in on Johnstone's testimony.

“That's not your typical passive-aggressive threat of violence against people like me, who don't think that people like Fae Johnstone should have unfettered access to other people's kids,” said Sheila, recalling the activist wearing a shirt that said “protect trans kids” with an image of a knife on it. “There is nothing that is perpetrating violence against trans people by saying you do not have a right to indoctrinate my kid behind my back.”

“This is a man who is advocating for extra special rights and freedoms over top of everybody else's rights,” Lise added.

“Just because you are safeguarding children and protecting the sex-based rights of women doesn't mean that you're hateful, or that it will end in a violent or extremist action.”