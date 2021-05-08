RageOn vs. Shopify: Ezra Levant breaks down the court case

RageOn filed a lawsuit against Shopify after Shopify claimed they violated their Acceptable Use Policy.

Ezra Levant goes through the lawsuit filed by RageOn in this DAILY Livestream clip.

On how Shopify handled the issue Ezra said:

It sounds like Shopify wanted to fix it. Four months they tried. May I contrast that with the case of Rebel News where PayPal on a Friday night at 6:02 pm without giving me the contact information, any specifications says you guys are done.

