Raheel Raza: Criticizing extremism is not Islamaphobia

On last night’s episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies was joined by Raheel Raza, a Rebel chairman who is also a practicing Muslim, to talk about a report regarding Islamaphobia in Canada that condemns Raheel as an “ex-Muslim” and an “enabler of Islamophobia.”

Raheel explained that these accusations directed at her are unfounded and based on the fact that she’s criticized the actions of other Muslims. “For the record, I have never criticized my faith, the faith of Islam. I differentiate between Islam as a faith, and Islam as a political tool,” she said.

The two talked about Canada’s motion M-103, which claims to “condemn Islamophobia and all forms of systemic racism and religious discrimination.”

“I stood in the parliament of Canada in Ottawa and said M-103 is going to things really difficult because anyone then who wants to label another person an Islamaphobe, because this is about ‘Islamaphobia,’ can do that and will, and there’s nobody that can stop that person from saying so,” said Raheel.

She continued, “You, as a Christian, have the right to speak about what’s happening in Christianity, the Jews need to address what’s happening in Judaism, and it’s my ethical and moral responsibility when I see Muslims behaving badly to say ‘this is not right, this is not what the faith is accepting, this is political.’”

David questioned why those who are so keen on denouncing Islamaphobia in Canada never mention the current most heinous act of Islamaphobia, which is the persecution of millions of Uyghur Muslims, who are being put in detainment camps and imprisoned or killed by the Chinese government.

“I think this is appalling, and why is there a lack of outrage about true hatred, cruelty, even execution of Muslims in China?” asked David.