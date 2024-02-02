RAID comes to Alberta: Get your tickets and stand with Rebel News!

Liquid syntax error: Error in tag 'subpage' - No such page slug fundist_campaign_redirect_for_calgary_screening_of_raid_2024

Sheila Gunn Reed breaks down Rebel News' latest documentary: RAID: Montreal's Police War on Citizen Journalism, the wild story of the standoff between Rebel News journalists and the Montreal police.

The police used force arrests and intimidation to try to stop Rebel from telling the truth about their heavy-handed tactics against our journalist, Yankee Pollock. Yankee was repeatedly ticketed for reporting on the COVID curfew, which disproportionately affected Montreal's Jewish community by preventing them from attending Friday night services.

You'll see gripping, behind-the-scenes footage of the ambush on the Rebel team as well as interviews with our journalists, who were caught between protecting citizens' rights and these overzealous, public health order-brandishing police officers.

One of the greatest things about Rebel News is that we are a team, and we always stand with our colleagues.

We fight for each other, but we also fight for you. That's why we're excited to announce that live showings of RAID are coming to Alberta: you can stand with us too!

Join us at Church of the Vine in Edmonton, on February 12th, or at Canyon Meadows Cinemas in Calgary, on February 13.

For tickets and showtimes, visit raid.movie.