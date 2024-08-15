Rampant theft could force Winnipeg 7-Elevens to shut down

Nearly a quarter of 7-Eleven stores in Winnipeg, 10 out of 45, could close due to crime and safety concerns.

The first quarter of 2024 saw 987 incidents reported at North End locations including thefts and robberies, nearly matching the total for all of 2023 at 1,098.

One store in the city’s North End experienced over $323,500 in thefts alone.

Residents told the CBC that the thefts are frequent and they’re concerned about potential closures, which has prompted city councillors like Ross Eadie and Vivian Santos to discuss potential security measures with 7-Eleven officials. Measures could include secure access doors, limiting the number of customers, and even hiring security guards.

The North End Business Improvement Zone has seen a significant decline in the number of businesses, with membership dropping from 109 to 57 over the years due to crime and other challenges.

"Our business improvement zone, maybe 12-15 years ago had 109 members. We have 57 now. That gives you an idea of the percentage of lost businesses that we have," Astrid Lichdi, administrator with the North End BIZ said in an interview.

"The last couple of years have been a sliding scale downward to just hanging on with knuckles as a business owner, and putting in a lot and a lot of personal money to keep things going. And most businesses are finding themselves in that predicament."

She went on to raise concerns over thefts and food insecurity, saying “People, you just gotta stop doing it. You have to have some respect. You won't be able to buy milk and bread for your kids or go and buy the things that you need because they're all going to shut down."

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce is exploring options with the chain regarding the issue.

The Manitoba government is also looking to introduce new bail measure that would better monitor offenders, including the reintroduction of ankle bracelets with updated technology. Justice Minister Matt Wiebe is considering extending or expanding the retail theft initiative where police target hot spots, with the province funding the costs of officers working overtime on the program, reports CTV News.