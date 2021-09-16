Rand Paul strikes at Gen. Milley

Jabin Botsford/Pool via AP

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

Republican Sen. Rand Paul has called for Gen. Mark Milley, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to be court-martialed on Tuesday after Milley allegedly phoned his Chinese counterparts last year assuring them that if President Donald Trump ordered a U.S. strike on China he would warn them.

As reported by the Washington Post on Tuesday, excerpts from a new book by journalists Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, said that Milley held a phone call with a Chinese counterpart on Oct. 30, 2020, four days before the 2020 U.S. presidential election between then-President Donald Trump and Joe Biden. Milley also held a second call on January 8, 2021, two days after the January 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In one of the phone calls, Milley allegedly said, “General Li, you and I have known each other for now five years. If we’re going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead of time. It’s not going to be a surprise.”

Paul tweeted, “I don’t care what you think of President Trump, the Chairman of the JCOS working to subvert the military chain of command and collude with China is exactly what we do not accept from military leaders in our country. He should be court-martialed if true.”

Couple that with his inept handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and it is clear General Milley is no longer fit to serve as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and should be removed immediately. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) September 15, 2021

“Couple that with his inept handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and it is clear General Milley is no longer fit to serve as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and should be removed immediately,” Paul added, referring to the disastrous withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan, leaving 13 U.S service members dead and countless Afghan civilians after a terrorist detonated a suicide vest outside the Kabul airport.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio, the vice-chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, wrote to President Joe Biden, calling for him to fire Milley

“I write with grave concern regarding recent reporting that General Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, worked to actively undermine the sitting Commander in Chief of the United States Armed Forces and contemplated a treasonous leak of classified information to the Chinese Communist Party in advance of a potential armed conflict with the People’s Republic of China (PRC),” Rubio wrote. “These actions by General Milley demonstrate a clear lack of sound judgment, and I urge you to dismiss him immediately.”

“General Milley has attempted to rationalize his reckless behavior by arguing that what he perceived as the military’s judgment as more stable than its civilian commander,” Rubio added. “It is a dangerous precedent that could be asserted at any point in the future by General Milley or others. It threatens to tear apart our nation’s longstanding principle of civilian control of the military.”