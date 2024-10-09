Randy Boissonnault promoted to minister in charge of Jasper wildfire recovery

As the Alberta mountain park community rebuilds after last summer’s devastating wildfires, Trudeau’s appointment of Randy Boissonnault as the ministerial lead for the town's recovery is bizarre.

Boissonnault is accused of breaching ethics laws through his ties to Global Health Imports (GHI). Company emails and text messages suggest he was still managing GHI while voting on pandemic restrictions as an MP.

GHI company recieved $8.2 million in federal contracts.

Chaotic scenes during the wildfires saw private firefighters allegedly threatened with arrest if they tried to defend structures in Jasper.

Environment Committee testimony from Kris Liivam of Arctic Fire Safety revealed that Parks Canada, which is responsible for Jasper, installed fire hydrants in the townsite incompatible with all municipalities in BC and Alberta, limiting outside help to fight structural fires. There were only seven adapters.

Liivam's testimony builds on previous revelations that Parks Canada, under the watch of Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, mismanaged the clearing of pine beetle-damaged trees from the park, leaving a dangerous fuel load around the town, a UNESCO world heritage site.

Boissonault's business partner at GHI, Stephen Anderson, is likely to be held in contempt of Parliament for failing to turn over communications relating to GHI.